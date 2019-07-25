Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per ordinary share, payable on August 21, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2019.
