Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend
Aptiv PLC
Jan 23, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per ordinary share, payable on February 19, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2020.
