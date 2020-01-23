Aptiv Declares Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per ordinary share, payable on February 19, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2020.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

