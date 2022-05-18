Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

Aptiv PLC

May 18, 2022, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV)  a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

