Aptiv Embeds Valens' Chipsets in Its Smart Vehicle Architecture™ Platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, has partnered with Aptiv to develop their Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA) platform, which reduces the number of connections and individual devices within vehicles with a centralized, shared architecture, leading to increased flexibility and redundancy, and reducing total system costs.

Valens' technology enables the transmission of ultra-high-speed data over a simple infrastructure (such as UTP) for long-distances (15m/50ft), simplifying in-vehicle connectivity and supporting centralized and remote computer systems. Valens allows for the convergence of a range of interfaces, including PCIe, Ethernet, audio and controls over the same link. Valens' chipsets are embedded into the SVA's PowerData Center (PDC) modules.

"In-vehicle data needs are increasing exponentially, and the ability to transmit such bandwidth through a single system considerably simplifies the overall in-vehicle data architecture," said Daniel Adler, Vice President, Automotive Business Unit at Valens. "Valens' ability to transmit multi-Gig PCIe over a single UTP unlocks infinite possibilities, helping Aptiv's SVA revolutionize the connected and autonomous car, and bringing a resilient and high performing platform to address current architecture challenges."

"Today's vehicle architectures have reached an impasse and are no longer able to handle the rapidly increasing software and hardware complexity of feature-rich and highly automated vehicles," said Lee Bauer, Vice President, Mobility Architecture Group at Aptiv. "Valens is a terrific partner, and we look forward to continuing our work together to help automakers reduce vehicle architecture complexity, unlock new software-enabled functionality, and deliver better life cycle management, while empowering our customers to fully control the software that defines the user experience of their vehicles."

About Valens

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the goal of delivering the world's most advanced chipset technology for in-vehicle connectivity. Valens Automotive chipset enables highly resilient, ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, converging a range of interfaces (such as audio & video, Ethernet, USB, controls, PCIe, power) over a simple infrastructure (such as a single UTP wire). Valens' patented technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto.

