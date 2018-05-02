Aptiv Launches Fleet of Autonomous Vehicles on the Lyft Network

This partnership is a multiyear agreement between the two companies and a clear step toward generating revenue for Aptiv's autonomous driving business. Both companies will leverage Aptiv's connected services capabilities and Lyft's ride-hailing experience to provide valuable insights on self-driving fleet operations and management.

"With Aptiv's autonomous driving technology deployed throughout Las Vegas and broadly accessible through the Lyft app, a wide range of consumers will be able to share the experience of autonomous vehicles in a complex urban environment," said Kevin Clark, Aptiv president and chief executive officer. "More importantly, the resulting knowledge and data will allow us to further refine our autonomous driving capabilities and strengthen our portfolio of industry-leading active safety solutions."

The combination of Aptiv's autonomous driving technology and Lyft's ride-hailing app is the expansion of a successful partnership that launched in Las Vegas during CES 2018. That initial pilot provided more than 400 self-driving rides to the public and earned an average customer rating of 4.99 out of five stars. Like the CES program, vehicles will be operated by highly-trained safety drivers.

Aptiv, built on decades of experience in automotive performance, has a strong foundation in delivering safe technologies. The company prioritizes and meets high-level functional safety requirements in both its software and hardware validation.

Aptiv autonomous vehicles on the Lyft network will be available to the general public in Las Vegas starting May 3.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com .

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the U.S. population, as well as Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-launches-fleet-of-autonomous-vehicles-on-the-lyft-network-300640756.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

