Aptiv Named A World's Most Ethical Company For 11th Consecutive Year

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the 11th consecutive year that Aptiv has been recognized.

"By living Aptiv's values each and every day, we are ensuring Aptiv's continued success," said Kevin Clark, Chairman and CEO. "At Aptiv, we believe how we conduct business is as important as the safe, green and connected products we develop to enable the future of mobility. We are keenly focused on fostering an ethical culture throughout the organization and our commitment to ethics extends beyond our employees to all of our stakeholders. Today, more than ever, building trust with each other -- our employees, customers, suppliers, and investors -- is essential to the success and competitiveness of our company."

