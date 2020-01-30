Aptiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today reported fourth quarter 2019 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.90 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.15 per diluted share. These results include the adverse impacts in the fourth quarter of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the General Motors ("GM") labor strike.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include :

U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.6 billion , a decrease of 1%

Revenue increased 2% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures; adversely impacted by approximately $130 million resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP net income of $230 million , diluted earnings per share of $0.90

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 9.0%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.8%; Adjusted Operating Income of $388 million , which includes adverse impacts of approximately $80 million resulting from the GM labor strike

Generated $703 million of cash from operations



Returned $86 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Full Year 2019 Highlights Include :

U.S. GAAP revenue of $14.4 billion , a decrease of 1%

Revenue increased 4% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures; adversely impacted by approximately $200 million resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP net income of $990 million , diluted earnings per share of $3.85

Excluding special items, earnings of $4.80 per diluted share, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $0.38 per diluted share resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 8.9%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.8%; Adjusted Operating Income of $1,548 million , which includes adverse impacts of approximately $110 million resulting from the GM labor strike

Generated $1,624 million of cash from operations



Returned $646 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

"In 2019, Aptiv continued to build on its track record of industry leadership, innovation and execution, sustaining strong above-market growth and delivering record new business awards totaling over $22 billion, focused on delivering the software capabilities, advanced computing platforms and networking architecture that are making the future of mobility real," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "We enhanced the long-term competitiveness of our business model by continuing to reduce overhead costs and reinvest those savings in the development of advanced technologies. We also continued our track record of value-enhancing and balanced capital deployment, investing in acquisitions and returning approximately $650 million of cash to shareholders. Looking ahead, I am confident our strategically positioned portfolio and relentless focus on execution will continue to drive strong, sustainable performance and superior value creation even in a challenging macro environment, as reflected in our outlook for 2020."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.6 billion, a decrease of 1% from the prior year period, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $130 million in revenue, primarily in North America, resulting from the GM labor strike. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 2% in the fourth quarter. This reflects growth of 9% in Asia and 8% in Europe, partially offset by declines of 9% in North America and 7% in South America, our smallest region.

The Company reported fourth quarter 2019 U.S. GAAP net income of $230 million and earnings of $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $247 million and $0.94 per diluted share in the prior year period. Fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $296 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, including adverse impacts of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the GM labor strike, compared to $352 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $388 million, compared to $430 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 10.8%, compared to 11.8% in the prior year period, reflecting an approximately 180 basis point impact resulting from the GM labor strike, partially offset by continued above-market sales growth. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $178 million, a decrease from $202 million in the prior year period, resulting from decreased non-cash impairment charges and increases related to our acquisitions and capital investments.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $41 million, as compared to $37 million in the prior year period, which reflects the impacts of our debt refinancing transactions in the first quarter of 2019.

Tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $30 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 11%. Tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $42 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 14%.

Full Year 2019 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $14.4 billion, a decrease of 1% from the prior year, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $200 million in revenue, primarily in North America, resulting from the GM labor strike. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures, revenue increased by 4% during the year. This reflects growth of 8% in Europe, 4% in Asia and flat performance in North America, partially offset by a decline of 1% in South America, our smallest region.

For full year 2019, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $990 million and earnings of $3.85 per diluted share, compared to $1,067 million and $4.02 per diluted share in the prior year. Full year 2019 Adjusted Net Income totaled $1,236 million, or $4.80 per diluted share, including adverse impacts of approximately $0.38 per diluted share resulting from the GM labor strike, compared to $1,396 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The Company reported Adjusted Operating Income of $1,548 million for full year 2019, compared to $1,751 million in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 10.8% for full year 2019, compared to 12.1% in the prior year, reflecting an approximately 60 basis point impact resulting from the GM labor strike, the unfavorable impacts of currency exchange and incremental investments in advanced technologies and engineering, partially offset by continued above-market sales growth. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $717 million, an increase from $676 million in the prior year, resulting from increases related to our acquisitions and capital investments.

Interest expense for full year 2019 totaled $164 million, as compared to $141 million in the prior year, which reflects the impacts of our debt refinancing transactions in the first quarter of 2019.

Tax expense for full year 2019 was $132 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12%. Tax expense for full year 2018 was $250 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 19%, which includes $29 million, or approximately 2 points, due to the adjustment to the provisional amounts recorded for the one-time impacts of the U.S tax reform enactment and $33 million, or approximately 2 points, due to the one-time impacts of the Company's organizational entity restructuring resulting from the 2017 spin-off transaction.

The Company generated net cash flow from continuing operating activities of $1,624 million in 2019, compared to $1,640 million in the prior year. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.4 billion and total available liquidity of $2.4 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Share Repurchase Programs

During 2019, the Company repurchased 5.4 million shares for approximately $420 million, leaving approximately $2.1 billion available for future share repurchases. All repurchased shares were retired.

Q1 and Full Year 2020 Outlook

The Company's first quarter and full year 2020 financial guidance is as follows:



(in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2020 Full Year 2020 Net sales $3,470 - $3,570 $14,500 - $14,900 Adjusted operating income $303 - $328 $1,670 - $1,770 Adjusted operating income margin 8.7% - 9.2% 11.5% - 11.9% Adjusted net income per share $0.86 - $0.94 $4.75 - $5.05 Cash flow from operations

$1,750 Capital expenditures

$750 Adjusted effective tax rate 12% - 13% 12% - 13%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expense, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, asset impairments, gains (losses) on business divestitures and deferred compensation related to acquisitions. Other acquisition and portfolio project costs include costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,

2019



2018

2019



2018

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 3,596



$ 3,636

$ 14,357



$ 14,435 Operating expenses:

















Cost of sales 2,909



2,967

11,711



11,706 Selling, general and administrative 298



242

1,076



993 Amortization 35



63

146



154 Restructuring 30



9

148



109 Total operating expenses 3,272



3,281

13,081



12,962 Operating income 324



355

1,276



1,473 Interest expense (41)



(37)

(164)



(141) Other (expense) income, net (15)



(25)

14



2 Income before income taxes and equity income 268



293

1,126



1,334 Income tax expense (30)



(42)

(132)



(250) Income before equity income 238



251

994



1,084 Equity income, net of tax 3



6

15



23 Net income 241



257

1,009



1,107 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11



10

19



40 Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 230



$ 247

$ 990



$ 1,067



















Diluted net income per share:

















Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 0.90



$ 0.94

$ 3.85



$ 4.02 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 256.36



263.65

257.39



265.22

APTIV PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2019



December 31,

2018







(in millions) ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 412



$ 567 Restricted cash 16



1 Accounts receivable, net 2,569



2,487 Inventories 1,286



1,277 Other current assets 504



445 Assets held for sale 532



— Total current assets 5,319



4,777 Long-term assets:







Property, net 3,309



3,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 413



— Investments in affiliates 106



99 Intangible assets, net 1,186



1,380 Goodwill 2,407



2,524 Other long-term assets 719



521 Total long-term assets 8,140



7,703 Total assets $ 13,459



$ 12,480 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt $ 393



$ 306 Accounts payable 2,463



2,334 Accrued liabilities 1,155



1,054 Liabilities held for sale 43



— Total current liabilities 4,054



3,694 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 3,971



4,038 Pension benefit obligations 483



445 Long-term operating lease liabilities 329



— Other long-term liabilities 611



633 Total long-term liabilities 5,394



5,116 Total liabilities 9,448



8,810 Commitments and contingencies







Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 3,819



3,459 Noncontrolling interest 192



211 Total shareholders' equity 4,011



3,670 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,459



$ 12,480

APTIV PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 1,009



$ 1,107 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 717



676 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 29



(26) Deferred income taxes (33)



(14) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (6)



(11) Loss on extinguishment of debt 6



— Other, net 115



98 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net (74)



55 Inventories 8



(120) Accounts payable 133



62 Other, net (242)



(139) Pension contributions (38)



(48) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,624



1,640 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations —



(12) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,624



1,628 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (781)



(846) Proceeds from sale of property / investments 14



13 Cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (334)



(1,197) Cost of technology investments (10)



(16) Settlement of derivatives —



(2) Net cash used in investing activities (1,111)



(2,048) Cash flows from financing activities:







Increase in other short and long-term debt, net 55



255 Repayment of senior notes (654)



— Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs 641



— Contingent consideration and deferred acquisition purchase price payments —



(13) Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders (11)



(30) Repurchase of ordinary shares (420)



(499) Distribution of cash dividends (226)



(233) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (34)



(35) Net cash used in financing activities (649)



(555) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3)



(54) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (139)



(1,029) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 568



1,597 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year $ 429



$ 568

APTIV PLC



FOOTNOTES



(Unaudited)









1. Segment Summary















Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

%

2019



2018

%

(in millions)





(in millions)



Net Sales

























Signal and Power Solutions $ 2,571



$ 2,600

(1)%

$ 10,302



$ 10,402

(1)% Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,034



1,046

(1)%

4,092



4,078

—% Eliminations and Other (a) (9)



(10)





(37)



(45)



Net Sales $ 3,596



$ 3,636





$ 14,357



$ 14,435































Adjusted Operating Income

























Signal and Power Solutions $ 304



$ 341

(11)%

$ 1,274



$ 1,424

(11)% Advanced Safety and User Experience 84



89

(6)%

274



327

(16)% Eliminations and Other (a) —



—





—



—



Adjusted Operating Income $ 388



$ 430





$ 1,548



$ 1,751































(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.





2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding



The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:













Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,

2019



2018

2019



2018



(in millions, except per share data) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 255.31



262.61

256.81



264.41 Dilutive shares related to RSUs 1.05



1.04

0.58



0.81 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, including dilutive shares 256.36



263.65

257.39



265.22 Net income per share attributable to Aptiv:

















Basic $ 0.90



$ 0.94

$ 3.85



$ 4.04 Diluted $ 0.90



$ 0.94

$ 3.85



$ 4.02

APTIV PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Adjusted Revenue Growth : Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Reported net sales % change (1)% Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities (2)% Less: divestitures and other, net (1)% Adjusted revenue growth 2%





Year Ended

December 31, 2019



Reported net sales % change (1)% Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities (4)% Less: divestitures and other, net (1)% Adjusted revenue growth 4%

Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expense, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019



2018

(in millions)

$

Margin



$

Margin

$

Margin



$

Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 230







$ 247





$ 990







$ 1,067



Interest expense 41







37





164







141



Other expense (income), net 15







25





(14)







(2)



Income tax expense 30







42





132







250



Equity income, net of tax (3)







(6)





(15)







(23)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11







10





19







40



Operating income 324

9.0 %



355

9.8 %

1,276

8.9 %



1,473

10.2 % Restructuring 30







9





148







109



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 26







21





71







78



Asset impairments —







32





11







34



Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 8







13





42







57



Adjusted operating income $ 388

10.8 %



$ 430

11.8 %

$ 1,548

10.8 %



$ 1,751

12.1 %

Segment Adjusted Operating Income













(in millions)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 273

$ 51

$ —

$ 324 Restructuring 16

14

—

30 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 15

11

—

26 Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —

8

—

8 Adjusted operating income $ 304

$ 84

$ —

$ 388















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 137

$ 41

$ —

$ 178















Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 323

$ 32

$ —

$ 355 Restructuring 3

6

—

9 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 15

6

—

21 Asset impairments —

32

—

32 Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —

13

—

13 Adjusted operating income $ 341

$ 89

$ —

$ 430















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 129

$ 73

$ —

$ 202















Year Ended December 31, 2019 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 1,124

$ 152

$ —

$ 1,276 Restructuring 104

44

—

148 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 44

27

—

71 Asset impairments 2

9

—

11 Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —

42

—

42 Adjusted operating income $ 1,274

$ 274

$ —

$ 1,548















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 538

$ 179

$ —

$ 717















Year Ended December 31, 2018 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 1,279

$ 194

$ —

$ 1,473 Restructuring 90

19

—

109 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 54

24

—

78 Asset impairments 1

33

—

34 Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —

57

—

57 Adjusted operating income $ 1,424

$ 327

$ —

$ 1,751















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 490

$ 186

$ —

$ 676















(a) Includes asset impairments.















APTIV PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.







Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,

2019



2018

2019



2018

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 230



$ 247

$ 990



$ 1,067 Adjusting items:

















Restructuring 30



9

148



109 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 26



21

71



78 Asset impairments —



32

11



34 Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 8



13

42



57 Debt extinguishment costs —



—

6



— Transaction and related costs associated with acquisitions 5



9

5



14 Contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments —



23

—



23 Gain on changes in fair value of equity investments —



—

(19)



— Tax impact of U.S. tax reform enactment —



5

—



29 Tax impact of adjusting items (a) (3)



(7)

(18)



(15) Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 296



$ 352

$ 1,236



$ 1,396



















Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 256.36



263.65

257.39



265.22 Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 0.90



$ 0.94

$ 3.85



$ 4.02 Adjusted net income per share $ 1.15



$ 1.34

$ 4.80



$ 5.26





(a) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred and the impact of the intra-entity transfer of intellectual property of approximately $33 million during the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.







Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,

2019



2018

2019



2018

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 241



$ 257

$ 1,009



$ 1,107 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 178



202

717



676 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid (2)



(24)

29



(26) Working capital 322



297

67



(3) Pension contributions (8)



(13)

(38)



(48) Other, net (28)



31

(160)



(66) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 703



750

1,624



1,640



















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Capital expenditures (162)



(185)

(781)



(846) Cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (311)



(685)

(334)



(1,197) Cost of technology investments (6)



(16)

(10)



(16) Settlement of derivatives (1)



4

—



(2) Other, net 1



3

14



13 Net cash used in investing activities (479)



(879)

(1,111)



(2,048)



















Adjusting items:

















Adjustment for the cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 311



685

334



1,197 Adjustment for settlement of derivatives related to business acquisitions —



—

—



(4) Cash flow before financing $ 535



$ 556

$ 847



$ 785

Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:





Estimated Q1

Estimated Full Year

2020 (1)

2020 (1)

















($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (2)

$

Margin (2) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 163





$ 1,097



Interest expense 46





171



Other expense (income), net 5





(3)



Income tax expense 24





172



Equity (income) loss, net of tax (3)





88



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4





19



Operating income 239

6.8 %

1,544

10.5 % Restructuring 67





140



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 5





20



Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 4





16



Adjusted operating income $ 315

8.9 %

$ 1,720

11.7 %















Adjusted Net Income Per Share













Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 163





$ 1,097



Restructuring 67





140



Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 5





20



Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 4





16



Tax impact of adjusting items (9)





(22)



Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 230





$ 1,251



















Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 255.89





255.34



Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 0.64





$ 4.30



Adjusted net income per share $ 0.90





$ 4.90









(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.



(2) Represents operating income and Adjusted Operating Income, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales.

