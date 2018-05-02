Aptiv Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

First Quarter Highlights Include :

Revenue of $3.6 billion , up 8% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions and divestitures

U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations of $307 million , diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.15

Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations of $1.29 per diluted share, up 19%

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 10.3%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 11.8%, up 60 basis points; Adjusted Operating Income of $427 million , up 21%

Generated $186 million of cash from continuing operations

Returned $208 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

"We are off to an outstanding start in 2018, with revenue and earnings above first quarter expectations," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "Our Aptiv team delivered record financial performance, with 8% organic growth resulting from strong gains across the portfolio led by double-digit growth in our fastest-growing product lines, including active safety, infotainment and vehicle electrification. We are also announcing the acquisition of KUM, a leading provider of specialized connectors and cable management solutions for a range of harsh environment automotive applications; and the company returned $208 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our great start to the year positions us for outperformance in 2018, as reflected in our raised outlook for the year, and reinforces our strategy to deliver value to shareholders through innovation, profitable growth, strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital deployment."

First Quarter 2018 Results

The Company reported first quarter 2018 revenue of $3.6 billion, an increase of 15% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions and divestitures, revenue increased by 8% in the first quarter. This reflects growth of 9% in Asia, 8% in Europe, 6% in North America and 19% in South America.

The Company reported first quarter 2018 U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations of $307 million and earnings from continuing operations of $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $220 million and $0.82 per diluted share in the prior year period. First quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $343 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase of 19% on a per share basis compared to $291 million, or $1.08 per diluted share in the prior year period.

First quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $427 million, compared to $352 million in the prior year period, resulting from the continued above-market growth of our businesses across all regions. First quarter Adjusted Operating Income margin was 11.8%, compared to 11.2% in the prior year period, reflecting sales growth, the beneficial impacts of cost reduction initiatives and the absence of certain warranty charges recorded in the prior year period, partially offset by continued incremental investments for growth. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $155 million, an increase from $126 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the first quarter totaled $34 million, as compared to $33 million in the prior year period.

Tax expense in the first quarter of 2018 was $59 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 16%, compared to $19 million, or an effective rate of 8%, in the prior year period. The increase in the effective tax rate reflects the geographic mix of pretax earnings and the impact of favorable discrete items recorded in the prior period.

The Company generated net cash flow from continuing operating activities of $186 million in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion and total available liquidity of $3.7 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, Adjusted Operating Income and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 1.68 million shares for approximately $149 million under its existing authorized share repurchase program, leaving approximately $840 million available for future share repurchases. All repurchased shares were retired, and are reflected as a reduction of ordinary share capital for the par value of the shares, with the excess applied as reductions to additional paid-in-capital and retained earnings.

Q2 and Full Year 2018 Outlook

The Company's second quarter and full year 2018 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2018 Full Year 2018 Net sales $3,500 - $3,600 $13,950 - $14,350 Adjusted operating income $450 - $470 $1,750 - $1,830 Adjusted operating income margin 12.9% - 13.1% 12.6% - 12.8% Adjusted net income per share $1.33 - $1.38 $5.20 - $5.40 Cash flow from operations

$1,550 Capital expenditures

$750 Adjusted effective tax rate 15% - 16% 15% - 16%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expense, equity income (loss), net of tax, income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, asset impairments, gains (losses) on business divestitures and deferred compensation related to acquisitions. Other acquisition and portfolio project costs include costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before discontinued operations, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 3,630



$ 3,143

Operating expenses:





Cost of sales 2,947



2,544

Selling, general and administrative 259



225

Amortization 30



29

Restructuring 20



52

Total operating expenses 3,256



2,850

Operating income 374



293

Interest expense (34)



(33)

Other income (expense), net 30



(23)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 370



237

Income tax expense (59)



(19)

Income from continuing operations before equity income 311



218

Equity income, net of tax 5



11

Income from continuing operations 316



229

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —



123

Net income 316



352

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9



17

Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 307



$ 335









Amounts attributable to Aptiv:





Income from continuing operations $ 307



$ 220

Income from discontinued operations —



115

Net income $ 307



$ 335









Diluted net income per share:





Continuing operations $ 1.15



$ 0.82

Discontinued operations —



0.42

Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 1.15



$ 1.24

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 266.44



269.54









Cash dividends declared per share $ —



$ 0.29



APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited)



(in millions) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,345



$ 1,596

Restricted cash 1



1

Accounts receivable, net 2,646



2,440

Inventories 1,202



1,083

Other current assets 732



521

Total current assets 5,926



5,641

Long-term assets:





Property, net 2,890



2,804

Investments in affiliates 101



91

Intangible assets, net 1,204



1,219

Goodwill 1,980



1,944

Other long-term assets 459



470

Total long-term assets 6,634



6,528

Total assets $ 12,560



$ 12,169

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 60



$ 17

Accounts payable 2,282



2,227

Accrued liabilities 1,366



1,296

Total current liabilities 3,708



3,540

Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 4,163



4,132

Pension benefit obligations 460



454

Other long-term liabilities 531



526

Total long-term liabilities 5,154



5,112

Total liabilities 8,862



8,652

Commitments and contingencies





Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 3,467



3,299

Noncontrolling interest 231



218

Total shareholders' equity 3,698



3,517

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,560



$ 12,169



APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 316



$ 352

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —



123

Income from continuing operations 316



229

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 155



126

Restructuring expense, net of cash paid (16)



18

Deferred income taxes (7)



5

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received (5)



(10)

Other, net 26



24

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (206)



(96)

Inventories (119)



(110)

Accounts payable 140



55

Other, net (87)



25

Pension contributions (11)



(8)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 186



258

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations (31)



32

Net cash provided by operating activities 155



290

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (243)



(164)

Proceeds from sale of property / investments 3



—

Cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(40)

Deposit for acquisition of KUM (5)



—

Cost of technology investments —



(15)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (245)



(219)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations —



(51)

Net cash used in investing activities (245)



(270)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Net borrowings (repayments) under short-term debt agreements 35



(4)

Contingent consideration and deferred acquisition purchase price payments —



(20)

Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders —



(10)

Repurchase of ordinary shares (149)



(194)

Distribution of cash dividends (59)



(78)

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (32)



(26)

Net cash used in financing activities (205)



(332)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44



21

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (251)



(291)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,597



839

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,346



$ 548

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations $ —



$ 61

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations $ 1,346



$ 487



APTIV PLC FOOTNOTES (Unaudited)

1. Segment Summary



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

%

(in millions)



Net Sales









Signal and Power Solutions $ 2,617



$ 2,342



12% Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,032



821



26% Eliminations and Other (a) (19)



(20)





Net Sales $ 3,630



$ 3,143

















Adjusted Operating Income









Signal and Power Solutions $ 351



$ 309



14% Advanced Safety and User Experience 76



43



77% Eliminations and Other (a) —



—





Adjusted Operating Income $ 427



$ 352

















(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.











2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding

The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except per share amounts) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 265.69



269.20

Dilutive shares related to RSUs 0.75



0.34

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, including dilutive shares 266.44



269.54

Basic net income per share:





Continuing operations $ 1.16



$ 0.82

Discontinued operations —



0.42

Basic net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 1.16



$ 1.24

Diluted net income per share:





Continuing operations $ 1.15



$ 0.82

Discontinued operations —



0.42

Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 1.15



$ 1.24



APTIV PLC RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Adjusted Operating Income : Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expense, equity income (loss), net of tax, income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income















Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

($ in millions)

$

Margin

$

Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 307







$ 335





Interest expense 34







33





Other (income) expense, net (30)







23





Income tax expense 59







19





Equity income, net of tax (5)







(11)





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —







(123)





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9







17





Operating income $ 374



10.3 %

$ 293



9.3 % Restructuring 20







52





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 19







6





Asset impairments —







1





Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 14







—





Adjusted operating income $ 427



11.8 %

$ 352



11.2 %

Segment Adjusted Operating Income













(in millions)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 322



$ 52



$ —



$ 374

Restructuring 18



2



—



20

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 11



8



—



19

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition —



14



—



14

Adjusted operating income $ 351



$ 76



$ —



$ 427

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 119



$ 36



$ —



$ 155

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Signal and

Power Solutions

Advanced

Safety and User

Experience

Eliminations

and Other

Total Operating income $ 291



$ 2



$ —



$ 293

Restructuring 13



39



—



52

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 5



1



—



6

Asset impairments —



1



—



1

Adjusted operating income $ 309



$ 43



$ —



$ 352

















Depreciation and amortization (a) $ 102



$ 24



$ —



$ 126

















(a) Includes asset impairments.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share : Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before discontinued operations, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 307



$ 335

Income from discontinued operations attributable to Aptiv, net of tax —



(115)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Aptiv 307



220

Adjusting items:





Restructuring 20



52

Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 19



6

Asset impairments —



1

Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 14



—

Reserve for Unsecured Creditors litigation —



27

Transaction and related (benefits) costs associated with acquisitions (11)



—

Tax impact of adjusting items (a) (6)



(15)

Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 343



$ 291









Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 266.44



269.54

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to Aptiv $ 1.15



$ 0.82

Adjusted net income per share $ 1.29



$ 1.08







(a) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred.

Cash Flow Before Financing : Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Income from continuing operations $ 316



$ 229

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 155



126

Restructuring expense, net of cash paid (16)



18

Working capital (185)



(151)

Pension contributions (11)



(8)

Other, net (73)



44

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 186



258









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (243)



(164)

Cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(40)

Deposit for acquisition of KUM (5)



—

Cost of technology investments —



(15)

Other, net 3



—

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (245)



(219)









Adjusting items:





Adjustment for amount deposited for acquisition of KUM 5



—

Adjustment for the cost of business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



40

Cash flow before financing $ (54)



$ 79



Financial Guidance : The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:



Estimated Q2

Estimated Full Year

2018 (1)

2018 (1)

















($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Adjusted Operating Income $

Margin (2)

$

Margin (2) Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 273







$ 1,131





Interest expense 35







138





Other (income) expense, net 1







(37)





Income tax expense 64







268





Equity income, net of tax (8)







(30)





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8







40





Operating income 373



10.5 %

1,510



10.7 % Restructuring 50







147





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 22







76





Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 15







57





Adjusted operating income $ 460



13.0 %

$ 1,790



12.7 %















Adjusted Net Income Per Share













Net income attributable to Aptiv $ 273







$ 1,131





Restructuring 50







147





Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 22







76





Deferred compensation related to nuTonomy acquisition 15







57





Transaction and related (benefits) costs associated with acquisitions —







(11)





Tax impact of adjusting items (1)







8





Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv $ 359







$ 1,408





















Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 265.41







265.88





Diluted net income per share attributable to Aptiv $ 1.03







$ 4.25





Adjusted net income per share $ 1.35







$ 5.30











(1) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.



(2) Represents operating income and Adjusted Operating Income, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales.

