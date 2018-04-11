Aptiv Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GILLINGHAM, England, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on May 2 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.