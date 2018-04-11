Aptiv Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GILLINGHAM, England, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on May 2 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Joseph Massaro.
A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.
To participate by telephone, please dial +1.888.486-0553 (U.S.) or +1.706.634.4982 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 9238578.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Gillingham, England, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.
