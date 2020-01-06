Aptiv Self-Driving Vehicles Now Arriving at McCarran International Airport

"Data has shown that a significant portion of ride-hailing demand comes from passengers traveling to and from airports," said Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility. "We look forward to working with McCarran International Airport to demonstrate that self-driving cars can soon improve their customers' mobility experience."

This first-of-its-kind airport access to autonomous vehicles will aid in the company's development of a production-ready Level 4 autonomous driving platform in 2022. It will also help Aptiv and McCarran learn more about robotaxi utilization and deployment, to optimize efficient ground transportation in and out of the airport. These rides are not yet available to the public.

Aptiv operates autonomous vehicles across Boston, Singapore, Las Vegas, and Pittsburgh. In September 2019, Aptiv announced that it is entering into an autonomous driving joint venture with Hyundai Motor Group. Upon closing, the joint venture will assume control of Aptiv's current operations in Las Vegas, including its pilot program with McCarran International Airport.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

