Aptiv to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

