Aptiv to Present at Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference in New York, NY at 9:45 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

