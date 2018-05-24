Aptiv to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2018 Auto Tech Conference

Aptiv PLC

16:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 31 at RBC Capital Markets 2018 Auto Tech Conference in Palo Alto, CA. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos will present at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.

About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

