Aptiv to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2018 Auto Tech Conference

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 31 at RBC Capital Markets 2018 Auto Tech Conference in Palo Alto, CA. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos will present at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.