Aptiv to Present at RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Industrials Conference

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Industrials Conference. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present on Monday, Sept. 14 at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

