Aptiv to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Aug 08, 2019, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, August 14 at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York, NY. Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, will present at 9:20 A.M. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

Also from this source

Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Ahead of...

Aptiv to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Aptiv to Present at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Aug 08, 2019, 16:30 ET