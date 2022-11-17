Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Nov 17, 2022, 16:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, December 1 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Also from this source

Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend...

Aptiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics