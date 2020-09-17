Aptiv to Present at the Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Glen De Vos, will present on Monday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected]com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

