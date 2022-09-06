Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Sep 06, 2022, 16:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC ( NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, September 14 at 2:35 p.m. Pacific Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Also from this source

Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend...

Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics