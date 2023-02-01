Aptiv to Present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

Feb 01, 2023, 16:40 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference, February 15 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Also from this source

Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Aptiv to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics