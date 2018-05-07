Aptiv to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

DUBLIN, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 9 at the Wells Fargo Industrials conference in New York. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Massaro will participate in a fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.