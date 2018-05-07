DUBLIN, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 9 at the Wells Fargo Industrials conference in New York. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Massaro will participate in a fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-present-at-wells-fargo-industrials-conference-300643907.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
