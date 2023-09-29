Aptiv to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Aptiv PLC

29 Sep, 2023, 16:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 2, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call. 

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-794-2588 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 2903683.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Also from this source

Aptiv to Present at Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.