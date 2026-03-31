Aptive Environmental Appoints Jon Chiazzese as Chief Executive Officer

Bolsters Leadership Team for Future Growth

PROVO, Utah, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptive Environmental ("Aptive"), a leading provider of residential pest control services, today announced the appointment of Jon Chiazzese as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chiazzese has more than two decades of leadership experience across operations, field services, and consumer-focused organizations, with deep expertise in change management, organizational strategy, and driving financial performance.

Chiazzese previously served as Aptive's Chief Operating Officer. Before that, he spent nearly a decade at Vivint, a leading U.S. security and smart home company, where he was the Senior Vice President of Field and Supply Chain Operations. During his tenure, he held several senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale field operations, sales channels, and customer experience initiatives.

"I'm honored to step into this role at Aptive and lead such a talented team," said Chiazzese. "Aptive has built an exceptional platform with a strong reputation for service, and I look forward to continuing to scale the business, invest in our people, enhance our brand reputation, and deliver outstanding service experiences for our customers."

Aptive also announced the promotions of April Anslinger to Chief Marketing and Experience Officer and Scott Landis to Chief People Officer, further bolstering its leadership team for the company's next phase of growth.

Anslinger brings over two decades of experience in brand building, digital marketing, and consumer engagement, and previously served as Aptive's Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining Aptive, she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Purpose Brands and previously held senior marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and The Estée Lauder Companies.

As Chief People Officer, Landis will continue to oversee Aptive's people strategy and organizational development efforts. Previously serving as Chief Human Resources Officer, Scott built and led the company's human resources function using his extensive experience in talent strategy, organizational development, and HR operations to support Aptive's growth.

"Aptive is poised to further scale and bring data-infused experiences to our customers and we are thrilled to have Jon at the helm for this next chapter. He is an accomplished operator with deep experience successfully leading large, customer-focused field organizations," said Tiffany K. Hagge, Chair of Aptive's Board of Directors. "We're also proud to recognize April and Scott for their leadership and contributions to the company. Together, this team is well positioned to continue to grow the business while providing exceptional service and experience to customers nationwide."

About Aptive Environmental

One of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, Aptive Environmental provides services to customers in 36 states across the United States. Since its launch in 2015, Aptive Environmental has quickly become the 5th largest pest control company nationally. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation's "United to Beat Malaria" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.AptivePestControl.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptivePestControl), Instagram (@Aptive.PestControl) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

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SOURCE Aptive Environmental