"We are honored to receive this recognition by PCT Magazine as we embark on further expansion," said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental CEO. "2018 will be another exciting year as we provide service to more than 400 new cities and are on target to reach our 500,000th customer this fall."

Aptive Environmental currently services more than 2,000 cities across twenty-six states. "As we continue to expand, our goal will always be to build a better company, not just a bigger one. This is how we've continued to provide Aptive's customers with a first-class experience," said David Royce, Aptive founder and chairman. "Furthermore, our comprehensive training programs and management opportunities across the country set our company apart from the competition, enabling us to attract many of the highest caliber people in our field."

Aptive Environmental was also recently featured on Kathy Ireland's Worldwide Business show on Fox Business for it's unique mission to responsibly protect families and the environment. In this interview Royce and Pearson explain how Aptive's "Four Seasons Protection Plan" utilizes the most progressive products to maintain high environmental standards.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptive-environmental-ranks-in-top-11-pest-control-firms-in-us-expands-into-northern-new-jersey-new-york-and-connecticut-300655364.html

SOURCE Aptive Environmental

Related Links

http://www.goaptive.com

