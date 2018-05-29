NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Aptive Environmental was recognized by PCT Magazine's Top 100 as one of the largest pest control services in the US out of 20,000 competitors. Aptive is the eleventh largest pest control company and the sixth largest privately held, based on revenues. These accolades come during a period of rapid expansion as Aptive recently opened new locations in Northern New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
"We are honored to receive this recognition by PCT Magazine as we embark on further expansion," said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental CEO. "2018 will be another exciting year as we provide service to more than 400 new cities and are on target to reach our 500,000th customer this fall."
Aptive Environmental currently services more than 2,000 cities across twenty-six states. "As we continue to expand, our goal will always be to build a better company, not just a bigger one. This is how we've continued to provide Aptive's customers with a first-class experience," said David Royce, Aptive founder and chairman. "Furthermore, our comprehensive training programs and management opportunities across the country set our company apart from the competition, enabling us to attract many of the highest caliber people in our field."
Aptive Environmental was also recently featured on Kathy Ireland's Worldwide Business show on Fox Business for it's unique mission to responsibly protect families and the environment. In this interview Royce and Pearson explain how Aptive's "Four Seasons Protection Plan" utilizes the most progressive products to maintain high environmental standards.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptive-environmental-ranks-in-top-11-pest-control-firms-in-us-expands-into-northern-new-jersey-new-york-and-connecticut-300655364.html
SOURCE Aptive Environmental
Share this article