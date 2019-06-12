PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptive Environmental was named the winner of three gold Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year and Achievement in Management categories in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

Aptive Environmental Sweeps Services Category with Three Golds at 2019 American Business Awards®

"This is an incredible honor," said Founder & Chairman, David Royce. "Aptive has always strived to be the frontrunner of the services industry, providing the very best customer experience and work environment for our employees. It's a great achievement to be recognized by an outside organization, especially one as well respected as the American Business Awards, and we're truly grateful."

Judges lauded Aptive's unique company culture, philanthropic endeavors, and keen strategic eye in a competitive field, saying: "Aptive Environmental is firing on all cylinders: revenue growth, market penetration, employee recognition, and giving back to the community. The employee retention rates are astounding," wrote one judge. "An excellent example of success as a result of putting employees first," wrote another judge.

In addition to revenue milestones and customer growth, Aptive serviced its 500,000th customer last fall and is currently ranked the 8th-largest pest control company in the nation out of more than 20,000 competitors.

Aptive's CEO, Vess Pearson, was recognized in the category of Achievement in Management, Business and Professional Services division, for his leadership of the company, particularly in helping make his workforce the sharpest in the nation. "I really like your tech company approach to a blue-collar business," stated one judge. "I also think that treating your employees well will return you significant value in the end." Pearson expressed gratitude to his executive team at the ceremony saying, "Business is a team sport, and I get the honor of accepting this award for our amazing team."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 3,700 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 US workplaces for 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

