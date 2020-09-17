APTMetrics Shifts Workforce DEI Conversations From Why to How

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APTMetrics today announced that HBR.org has posted an update to a 2002 article entitled "Dear White Boss..." The update, entitled "What Has -- and Hasn't -- Changed Since "Dear White Boss…," was co-authored by Keith Caver, Vice President, Leadership Assessment and Development at APTMetrics.

Keith Caver, Vice President, Leadership Assessment and Development, APTMetrics

"While the work suggests that little has changed regarding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in nearly 20 years, we are now able to leverage future-focused leadership assessment strategies and solutions that optimize the value of a diverse 21st-century workforce while enabling benefits associated with greater inclusivity...disrupting valid 'why' conversations, moving them to active 'how' conversations and finally, implementing solutions that result in corporate transformation," Caver said.

Regardless of whether we are talking about developing next-generation leaders from within the organization or attracting leaders from outside the organization, we need to expand our assessment perspectives by leveraging fair, inclusive, and future-focused criteria that tie directly to the company's strategic goals and dynamic work environment.

APTMetrics is the only human resource consultancy that builds world-class talent solutions and is nationally recognized for its employment litigation support services. This combination ensures that the unique HR consulting services and talent management solutions we deliver are inclusive, fair, valid and legally defensible. APTMetrics' service areas include: leadership assessment and development; talent acquisition; litigation support and risk reduction; and talent management. For more information visit www.APTMetrics.com.

Contact: Susan Carnes, Dir., Corp. Com.

(203) 655-7779 - [email protected]Metrics.com

Related Images

keith-caver.png

Keith Caver

Keith Caver, Vice President, Leadership Assessment and Development, APTMetrics

SOURCE APTMetrics