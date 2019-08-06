Apto Global Expands in Southeast Asia with risconsulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apto Global , the world's first global adaptation skills platform, announces its expansion into Southeast Asia with strategic partner, risconsulting , a learning organization that specializes in leadership development skills. risconsulting will assist Apto Global in the expansion of its online applications and strategic consulting services to six countries in Southeast Asia (SEA) including the following: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. Apto Global also announces its newest customer acquisitions including the International Language Program (ILP), that provides semester abroad experiences for college students and XL Axiata , a mobile telecommunications service provider based in Indonesia. Apto Global will provide ILP a blended learning package for business English called BEPRO. The e-learning company will provide custom services for XL Axiata to facilitate cross-cultural interaction among employees.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of traction in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, with an increase in organic users since the launch of Apto 2.0 in February," says Traci Snowden, founder & CEO, Apto Global. "Forward-thinking organizations like International Language Program and XL Axiata are ready for real world global training solutions to prepare learners everywhere to adapt anywhere."

Apto Global's SaaS platform delivers language, culture and global adaptation skills training through interactive live action video experiences with real life locals.

"Apto is the only solution to provide localized content to increase employee productivity in learning language and culture," says Khrisna Ramadan, founder, risconsulting. "We're excited to bring this innovative solution to Southeast Asian companies in telecommunications, oil and gas, mining and insurance industries."

About risconsulting

risconsulting is a learning organization offering consulting, assessment, building leadership character and skills. The company was founded in 2011 and partners with leaders in telecommunications, oil and gas, mining, insurance and utilities. Visit https://www.ris.co.id/ .

About Apto Global

Apto Global is the world's first global adaptation skills platform. Learners in 135 countries are actively using Apto Global to prepare for travel, relocation and interaction across the world. Apto Global is the only experiential learning platform that combines training for culture and language with local knowledge. The company partners with Nissan, Mitsubishi, Bridgestone and Asurion among others. For more information, visit www.aptoglobal.com .

