Apto Launches Apto Data: Commercial Real Estate's #1 CRM and Deal Management Platform Now Includes Property Data Built Right In

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apto, the industry-standard CRM and deal management software for commercial real estate brokers, has launched Apto Data , which includes 30 commonly used data points for every commercial and multifamily property in the U.S. Apto Data comes built right into Apto, making Apto the only leading commercial real estate customer relationship management software with commercial property data built in.

"We've aggregated 30 of the most commonly used property data points from national tax, deed and mortgage data and put them into our CRM," says Josh Haas, Apto's Director of Product. "Brokers have always been able to count on Apto to organize their data. Now, we're making brokers' own data even more powerful."

Haas added: "The launch of Apto Data is monumental. Up until now, brokers have had to rely on multiple companies for data, and had to manually key-in, add and update data on properties they track in their own databases. With Apto Data, brokers get the missing details they've never had on their properties, with the data updated dynamically in Apto."

Here's How Apto Data Works

Example

Rob Robertson is the top-producing office property sales broker in Any City, USA. Rob is an Apto user. He maintains his proprietary database of properties, contacts, buyers and sellers in Apto. His database includes information on 5,000 properties. Now, with Apto Data, Rob can:

View each of his 5,000 property records in Apto, click on the "Apto Data" tab, and see 30 fields of information that Apto now has built in for each of his properties.

Rob can decide to use Apto Data to fill in missing data in his own records. Maybe he has the addresses of some buildings but not square footage. Maybe he's missing the mortgage holders for most of his properties. Now he can add that data from Apto into his property records. So Rob gets even more information on his properties and context on the market all within Apto.

For the fields of information that Rob already has on his properties, Rob can review the same fields in Apto Data, and decide if he wants the Apto Data information to override his own information. His choice. It's pretty powerful stuff!

As Apto Data is continually refreshed, the information becomes visible to Rob from within every property record on Apto, and Rob can update his property records as he sees fit. Rob doesn't miss a beat... without extra effort or digging required.

The 30 fields of information in Apto Data include property city, county, last sale date, last sale price, lender, loan mortgage date, loan principal, owner, square footage, year built and more.

To request a demo of Apto Data, visit https://info.apto.com/data .

Another Year of Innovation at Apto

One innovation follows another at Apto as the company continues to build out its platform for commercial real estate brokers. In the past year the company launched Apto Property Sites property marketing functionality and improved email marketing integration to help commercial real estate brokers market properties faster and more efficiently. Now, brokers can create custom property listing sites with lead capture forms and inquiries tracked in Apto, and send marketing emails straight from the Apto CRM with leads and responses tracked in Apto.

About Apto

Apto, the commercial real estate software company, is the #1 CRM and deal management platform for commercial real estate brokers, with more paid users than any other service. Apto was built by and for brokers to help them manage contacts, properties, listings and deals from anywhere on any device.

Apto customers include thousands of independent brokers around the world, as well as multinational brokerages CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, NKF and others. Headquartered in Denver, Apto is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., as ranked by Inc. magazine four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.apto.com/.

