Apto Launches Online Tool for Commercial Real Estate Brokers to Assess Their Level of Tech Maturity

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online tool from Apto allows commercial real estate sales and leasing brokers to assess how well they are using technology to optimize best practices at every stage of the deal process. Notably, the assessment doesn't just measure tech adoption, but whether brokers are using technology for its full benefit relative to these key operational aspects of their business:

Researching data on people and properties;

Managing contacts;

Marketing property, including prospecting for buyers and sellers or tenants and landlords; and

Managing deals.

The self-assessment tool is software agnostic. In other words, the particular software or other technologies that brokers may be using do not affect their scores.

The assessment tool classifies respondents on a scale ranging from "Unstructured" to "Emergent" to "Strategic" to "Leader" in brokers' use of technology, and assesses not just whether brokers are using technology to perform manual or semi-automated tasks to boost their productivity, but also whether they are fully utilizing tech's predictive capabilities to help them identify their next prospect or land their next deal.

The launch of the broker self-assessment tool on Apto.com follows the company's first annual "Apto CRE Broker Tech Benchmarking Survey," a comprehensive study of the broader commercial real estate broker population to benchmark professionals' use of technology in 2021. The survey will be conducted annually, but brokers can use the online assessment tool to rate themselves at any time. The tool is available at https://www.apto.com/resources/tech-maturity-assessment/.

"Use of technology is maturing" among CRE brokers

Apto Founder and CEO Tanner McGraw, himself a former commercial real estate broker, said, "Commercial real estate brokers' use of technology is maturing. The average commercial real estate broker is using technology for about 64% of what it's capable of relative to the four categories of workflow we track. We view the score positively — this is not an A through F report card. The fact is, as recently as 10 years ago, brokers were probably only using about 50% of tech's capabilities."

"The biggest opportunities for brokers are to more fully leverage the technology that is available today — much of which is underutilized even by high-performing brokers — and to integrate and crunch even more property, market and personal data to produce informative intelligence."

About Apto

Apto, the #1 commercial real estate broker software company with more paid users than any other service, is the maker of Apto software. The company's software was built by and for brokers to help them do more deals and make more money. Apto CRM database and deal management software is accessible from anywhere on any device.

Customers include thousands of independent brokerage firms and brokers around the world, as well as multinational brokerages CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, NKF and others. For more information, visit www.apto.com .

