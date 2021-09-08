Apto Payments Acquires Fintech Startup Vertical Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apto Payments, a next-generation cards and payments company, today announced its acquisition of challenger credit card startup, Vertical Finance. The move expands both Apto Payments' product offerings and team.

Through the acquisition, Apto Payments will gain Vertical Finance's innovative credit card platform and rewards technology. Prior to the acquisition, Vertical Finance's credit platform matched consumers with high-quality boutique merchants and authentic rewards to enhance their lifestyle pursuits.

"Card issuance represents a critical new frontier for consumers and businesses as innovations in payments strive to create positive impact across a variety of use cases," said Meg Nakamura, Co-Founder and CEO of Apto Payments. "We are thrilled to team up with Vertical Finance, a pioneer in modernizing the credit card industry, to realize our shared vision of lowering barriers to entry and enabling superior customer experiences."

Additionally, Apto Payments will be bringing in Vertical Finance's experienced team of fintech experts to contribute to the company's growth, development of new products, and overall efforts to continue expanding access to financial services. The team includes Matthew Goldman (Co-Founder and CEO), Samantha Nebrich (Co-Founder and COO), Richard Francia (CTO), Dominic Cheung (Chief Architect), and Evan Li (Full Stack Engineer).

"Apto is at the forefront of bringing the power of cards to companies and developers everywhere. We are excited to combine our technology with the Apto platform to enable new experiences," said Matthew Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Vertical Finance.

For more information about Apto Payments, visit AptoPayments.com .

About Apto Payments

Apto Payments is a next-generation cards and payments platform committed to democratizing access to financial services by putting card issuance within reach for every company, no matter the size or industry. At its core, Apto Payments is a trusted partner for companies looking to embark on card issuance. The team at Apto Payments is highly experienced in the fast-moving fintech space with a history of working on the most innovative card programs in the industry, including the first bitcoin-backed debit card in the U.S. launched in 2015. Today, Apto Payments continues to be a champion for the most developer-first and cardholder-first programs.

