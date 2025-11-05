Aptori's Code-Q Closes the Loop on Application Security, From Detection to Remediation

Now in GA, Code-Q delivers verified, explainable fixes that integrate directly into development workflows—turning security findings into production-ready code changes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptori today announced the general availability of Code-Q (Code Quick Fix), a new agent in its AI-powered security platform that automatically generates, validates and applies code-level remediations for confirmed vulnerabilities. Building on Aptori's AI Triage, which delivers deterministic vulnerability validation, Code-Q extends that intelligence into verified code correction, bridging the gap between detection and secure delivery.

The bottleneck between knowing and fixing

Enterprises have made progress in detecting vulnerabilities, but remediation remains a persistent bottleneck. Even after a vulnerability is identified, engineers must review findings, reproduce conditions and write patches, often under tight release deadlines. The result is a growing backlog of known issues that remain unresolved, increasing organizational risk.

Code-Q automates this step. Unlike LLMs that predict likely text completions, Code-Q uses a semantic graph of the codebase to reason about intent and generate verifiable, testable fixes. Developers can review, validate and merge directly within their IDE or CI/CD environment. The result is a closed-loop system where every confirmed finding can be remediated quickly and transparently.

"Driving innovation at startup speed requires us to advance quickly while ensuring our code remains resilient," said Kully Kooner, CEO and founder of Lemmata. "Rather than slowing progress with extended reviews or distractions from irrelevant alerts, Aptori's Code-Q empowers our team to proactively address authentic issues. This enables us to innovate rapidly, confident that our security and quality benchmarks are always met."

"Security tools have gotten better at identifying problems," said Sumeet Singh, founder and CEO of Aptori. "The challenge is turning that insight into action. Aptori's Code-Q generates and validates the same kind of fix a skilled developer would write, complete with explainable context, letting organizations resolve the most critical vulnerabilities without adding friction. We designed Code-Q to deliver verified, reproducible outcomes that developers can trust. It's security automation that speaks their language."

Built for the Proactive Security Era

Aptori is changing how enterprises manage product security risk with proactive security. The company's AI Triage and Code-Q technologies work together to deterministically validate vulnerabilities and generate verified, explainable fixes before they can be exploited. This integration transforms traditional reactive security into a continuous, risk-aware system that anticipates threats and neutralizes them before they cause harm, all within the workflows developers currently rely on.

Code-Q is the latest step in Aptori's vision to deliver agentic AI teammates for product security. It's an autonomous system that reasons, acts and improves alongside human teams. Together, AI Triage and Code-Q form a closed-loop capability for detecting, validating and remediating vulnerabilities at scale. Read more about the launch of AI Triage.

Remediation rooted in developer logic

Code-Q builds on Aptori's SMART (Semantic Modeling for Application & API Risk Testing) engine, which maps data flows, control paths and authorization logic across the codebase. This deep semantic understanding enables the AI to reason about root causes and propose precise code-level corrections, not just pattern-based substitutions.

Importantly, each fix is deterministic. Developers can see exactly what changed, why the change was made and what security condition it addresses. The result is full transparency and auditability, ensuring that AI-generated fixes meet enterprise standards for quality and compliance.

Integrated into the software delivery lifecycle

Code-Q embeds with existing development workflows. It can be triggered automatically as part of a "git push → scan → fix" sequence or invoked manually by developers reviewing triaged vulnerabilities. Integration points include major source control management and CI/CD systems such as GitHub, GitLab and Azure DevOps, as well as IDE plug-ins that surface fixes inline during coding.

For enterprises operating under strict governance, Code-Q can generate machine-readable evidence showing each applied remediation, the associated finding and validation details, supporting SOC 2, PCI DSS and NIST requirements. By embedding deterministic remediation into the same environments where code is written and deployed, Code-Q eliminates the traditional handoff between AppSec and engineering. Security becomes a continuous, developer-aligned process rather than a reactive one.

Enterprise impact

Early enterprise users report a sharp reduction in remediation backlog and manual review time. Alert queues that once contained thousands of open vulnerabilities can now be addressed systematically, with verified fixes committed in minutes instead of days.

"Aptori gives our team the confidence to move fast while maintaining the quality our customers expect," said Abhijat Thakur CEO and founder of fintech pioneer Relcu. "Security issues are caught and resolved as part of our normal development process, so we can deliver new features quickly without compromising reliability."

Availability

Code-Q is generally available today as part of the Aptori platform. It integrates seamlessly with existing security pipelines, source control systems, and IDEs, with deployment options suited for enterprises with strict data governance and compliance requirements. To learn more, visit aptori.com or contact [email protected].

About Aptori

Aptori helps the world's largest enterprises reduce risk and stay compliant in the AI-software era. While AST tools overwhelm teams with false positives and ASPM platforms merely aggregate that noise, Aptori redefines secure development with deterministic validation and context-aware remediation powered by AI. Instead of probabilistic scores, Aptori confirms exploitability and integrates into developer workflows. For the CSO, this means fewer lingering vulnerabilities, less wasted effort on false alarms, and a measurable reduction in MTTR. Security shifts from bottleneck to design principle, enabling leaders to prove resilience, satisfy regulators, and assure boards that security is a first-class product requirement. Aptori defines an emerging category: the AI-powered secure development platform for the modern SDLC. More at www.aptori.com.

