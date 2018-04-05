Aptos Announces Keynote Speakers and Conference Lineup for Aptos Engage 2018

Welcoming retailers from Aptos' customer base of over 1,000 brands, the four-day event will focus on how to "Retail Differently," providing attendees with the strategies, best practices and knowledge they need to transform and differentiate their businesses through the use of Aptos solutions.

The event will welcome two of the most respected names in retail associated with transforming organizations for improved customer satisfaction and business success.

Former chairman and CEO of The Home Depot Frank Blake will address the audience on "Thriving in the Era of Constant Disruption." As a notable retail industry trailblazer and a firm believer in "best-in-class" customer service, Blake draws on his broad experiences to share insights and transformation strategies, including the "inverted pyramid" leadership model that he believes will help retailers keep pace with ever-shifting market conditions and shopper expectations.

In addition to Blake, Brendan Witcher, vice president and principal analyst, digital business strategy at Forrester, will take the main stage to deliver a keynote titled "Placing Your Best Omni-Channel Bets: Prioritizing Competing Initiatives."

Witcher will discuss how the rise of the omni-channel shopper has resulted in an abundance of opportunities to add, extend and improve processes across the enterprise. Based on his experience and extensive research in consumer behavior, technology trends and the digital engagement space, Witcher will reveal the omni-channel initiatives that have the most potential to positively impact retailers.

To round out Blake and Witcher's main-stage presentations, Aptos Engage will offer interactive sessions, innovation showcases, networking opportunities and ways to give back, including:

Retailer Case Studies – Retailers will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how they are leveraging Aptos solutions to engage customers differently and differentiate their brands.

Executive Track – Brendan Witcher from Forrester will assist Aptos in delivering an engaging set of executive sessions on subjects such as the transformation of the customer experience, interviews from the field and where to focus your company's energy as a retail leader. This track has been designed to help executives identify and master the fundamentals required for omni-channel excellence.

Silent Auction for RetailROI – Aptos and its customers will host a silent auction to benefit the Retail Orphan Initiative, a charitable group funded by companies in the retail industry.

For additional information on Aptos Engage 2018 or to register, please visit www.aptos-engage.com/.

