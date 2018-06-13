Aptos Announces Speaker Programme for Engage Europe 2018

With Aptos' customer base now comprised of over 350 of Europe's leading retailers, Engage Europe 2018 is expected to be the company's largest European conference to-date. Aptos' significant European presence and customer base have grown rapidly in the past two years, following its acquisitions of BT Expedite and TXT Retail.

Notable speakers throughout the Engage Europe 2018 agenda include the following:

Steven King , head of IT at Kurt Geiger , will share his presentation, "Behind the Scenes of a Tech Transformation at Kurt Geiger." King will illustrate how the brand, well known for its designer footwear and accessories, partnered with Aptos to enhance its omni-channel customer experience.

, will share his presentation, "Behind the Scenes of a Tech Transformation at Kurt Geiger." King will illustrate how the brand, well known for its designer footwear and accessories, partnered with Aptos to enhance its omni-channel customer experience. Michelle Beeson , a Forrester analyst serving eBusiness and channel strategy professionals , will speak on, "What Does the Future Hold for the Store?" Beeson's keynote will focus on how the blurring lines between digital and physical customer engagement will impact the store of the future.

a , will speak on, "What Does the Future Hold for the Store?" Beeson's keynote will focus on how the blurring lines between digital and physical customer engagement will impact the store of the future. Tim Mason , former Deputy CEO at Tesco and Eagle Eye CEO , will take the stage to present "The Digital Store and How to Respond to Amazon." Mason will incorporate his decades of retail experience along with his strategic marketing and customer loyalty background to reveal best practices and initiatives retailers must develop to stay relevant and competitive.

, will take the stage to present "The Digital Store and How to Respond to Amazon." Mason will incorporate his decades of retail experience along with his strategic marketing and customer loyalty background to reveal best practices and initiatives retailers must develop to stay relevant and competitive. Sir Clive Woodward , England's 2003 Rugby World Cup winning Head Coach will present a keynote on the "DNA of a Champion." Synonymous with two of the nation's most historic sporting achievements – England's 2003 Rugby World Cup victory and Team GB's London 2012 Olympic Games – Sir Clive will use examples from his sporting and business careers to explain how strong teamwork can create a winning culture.

In addition to inspiring and thought-provoking presentations, Engage Europe will showcase the latest Aptos product and technology developments, offer an inside look at the company's go-forward strategies, and highlight the successes achieved by its clients and partners. Attendees will be given the chance to network throughout the event, meet with Aptos' executive and product leadership teams, and walk away with best practices and new ideas to differentiate their businesses through the use of Aptos solutions.

Retail executives representing more than 75 European retailers have registered for the event, with that number expected to double in the coming week. Engage Europe 2018 will also welcome industry influencers, technology partners and others involved in all aspects of European retail, commerce and technology.

Sponsors for the event include Eagle Eye as Headline Sponsor, Avalara and Worldpay as Associate Sponsors, and 3C Payment, Adyen, First Friday and TruRating.

