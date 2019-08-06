Aptos Enhances the Skechers Retail Experience with New Technologies

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that Skechers, a global footwear leader, has selected the Company's point of sale solutions to modernize its technology footprint in Skechers-owned direct-to-consumer distribution channels.

With Skechers tripling its retail presence in the past five years, it recognized the need to adopt more modern, omnichannel-native solutions that would serve the needs of its business now and in the future. It will deploy Aptos solutions for points of sale and sales audits, and will leverage the Company's microservices-based SaaS platform, Aptos ONE.

"Skechers is an authentic lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers around the world – and Aptos' decades of expertise supporting industry-leading footwear retailers make us an ideal catalyst for its growth," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "It is an honor to support Skechers on their journey to enhance their retail and omnichannel infrastructure."

"We were impressed with Aptos' ability to implement software on a global stage with a single master configuration, solutions that are proven at scale and functionally robust, and their investments in innovation, including modern, API-driven architecture," said Chris Coye, senior vice president of information technology at Skechers. "We believe that Aptos is the right technology partner to support us as we improve the infrastructure and efficiency of our direct-to-consumer operations."

Utilizing Aptos Store for points of sale, Skechers will achieve a single view of customers, products and orders to enable seamless experiences across channels. And with its feature-rich store system, the solution is designed to empower Skechers personnel to offer informed customer service, faster checkouts and individualized customer engagement. With Aptos ONE Store Commerce, Skechers will benefit from breakthrough technology that allows transactions to be processed anytime, anywhere on locally resilient mobile devices. Removing dependencies on store servers and Wi-Fi connectivity, Aptos ONE Store Commerce makes it easy and efficient for Skechers to execute transactions.

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omnichannel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,170 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, and throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

