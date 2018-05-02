Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers

By adding Amazon Pay Multi-Currency to its payment processing options, Aptos Digital Commerce customers can reach even more customers in more countries with a trusted, familiar way to pay. Aptos is one of the first retail technology providers to go live with Amazon Pay Multi-Currency, helping retailers more easily navigate the global e-commerce marketplace.

In recent months, several Aptos Digital Commerce customers were able to successfully test Amazon Pay processing before it was generally available across Aptos' customer base.

One such Aptos customer, Mint Velvet, the premium British womenswear brand, has already experienced the value Amazon Pay brings to its customers and to its business.

"As part of Mint Velvet's ongoing focus on enhancing the customer experience, the new Mint Velvet website offered Amazon Pay as an option for customers at checkout," said Stuart Grant, chief operating officer at Mint Velvet. "Since adding Amazon Pay, we've seen an increase in conversion rates from customers who complete their transaction with Amazon Pay without having to leave our site, speeding up their checkout time."

Similar advantages were also experienced by another Aptos customer, Getthelabel.com, the online discounter of sports, fashion and outdoor merchandise, which selected Aptos' Digital Commerce platform with Amazon Pay to enhance its e-commerce capabilities and to support its international expansion plans.

"By working together with Aptos and Amazon Pay, Getthelabel.com has enhanced the speed and efficiency of the checkout process, as our customers no longer need to re-enter credit card and address details when using Amazon Pay," said Liz McNamara, marketing director at Getthelabel.com. "As an additional benefit, the widely recognised and trusted Amazon brand gives Getthelabel.com customers increased shopping confidence."

"With the impressive results Mint Velvet and Getthelabel.com have experienced with Amazon Pay, Aptos is excited to continue offering Amazon Pay across our customer base to streamline checkouts and increase conversions whether shoppers are online or on the go," said Richard Willis, vice president, growth and innovation EMEA, at Aptos. "By offering Amazon Pay, we are committed to innovation, engaging customers differently and helping our customers grow their businesses beyond borders."

To learn how Aptos Digital Commerce with Amazon Pay can help increase customer engagement and conversions across digital channels, click here.

