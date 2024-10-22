Aptos Orbital Announces Official Launch of Powerful AI Satellite Platform

Named as first AWS compute partner in space; $100 million in customer commitments secured

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos Orbital , the company developing an all-in-one artificial intelligence device for satellites, today announced the launch of its new platform, which aims to transform satellite intelligence and communication capabilities. The Aptos terminal is a low size weight and power (SWAP) device for satellites that combines proprietary space-hardened processing, connectivity, and cloud services. Leveraging Aptos's technology, satellites are capable of running powerful artificial intelligence (AI) on orbit and transmitting real-time intelligence to the cloud on Earth.

"Today's satellites are siloed from modern cloud environments, hampered by the lack of onboard compute power, and have multi-hour coverage gaps. At Aptos Orbital, we are changing that," said Yonatan Winetruab, founder of Aptos. "Our goal is to make satellites as intelligent and accessible as any computer on Earth. By putting AI onboard, we can process live satellite data at the source and transmit the processed, actionable information back to Earth."

Satellites use ground stations to communicate, making them unreachable for hours and often disrupting operations during communication. Aptos connects anywhere, through any weather conditions, without the need for any communication operations—providing more persistent communication with satellites. Aptos' onboard computing allows satellites to process and send valuable data, and its cloud connectivity allows customers to interact with satellites in space as easily as a computer on Earth. The terminals can deploy ground cloud services directly to the satellites making them agile orbital nodes for earthbound networks.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was also named as the first and only partner providing cloud services for Aptos Orbital hardware in space. AWS will bring cloud services and advanced computing capabilities to space and enable innovation to transform industries on Earth and beyond.

The Aptos terminals have been on orbit for more than five years cumulatively, demonstrating the company's early success in flight heritage. From design to orbit in less than six months, Aptos has already launched and operationalized its production, with dozens of new units launching this year. Aptos also revealed it has secured eight customers representing more than $100 million in commitments. Current customers include ThinkOrbital and some of the most reputable satellite companies.

"Aptos has been a great partner with ThinkOrbital and is set to revolutionize our on-orbit servicing and space domain awareness operations. Their cutting-edge technology, designed for the demanding conditions of space, provides real-time cloud access and on-orbit processing capabilities. This empowers us to execute critical tasks with unprecedented precision and efficiency," said Colonel Lee Rosen (USAF, Ret.), co-founder and CEO of ThinkOrbital Inc. "This breakthrough solution is transforming our ability to monitor and control critical processes, ensuring the highest quality and reliability of our operations."

Looking ahead, Aptos will expand into an orbital platform with a constellation of more than 1,000 diverse satellites using the platform by 2030, to connect satellite operators with the rapidly expanding market for satellite data, and to give any developer on earth the power of satellites in space

