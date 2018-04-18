Aptos Welcomes Jeff Laborde to Lead Global Finance Efforts

Laborde brings to Aptos more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A, public accounting and investment banking. Prior to joining Aptos, Laborde held CFO roles at several private and publicly traded software companies including Accruent, Benefitfocus and Infor. Laborde also served as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on the software industry.

With Aptos experiencing rapid growth since its spinoff in 2015 — including the doubling of its customer base, number of employees and revenue — Laborde's technology and financial leadership will be instrumental in preparing Aptos' business for the next wave of expansion.

Laborde's expertise in SaaS software models also presents a strategic advantage to Aptos. In 2017, Aptos experienced a 95 percent year-over-year sales increase in customers choosing to deploy Aptos' omni-channel retail solutions in the cloud.

"I am excited to welcome Jeff to the Aptos family to lead our company's high-performing finance teams and to build upon our global financial framework," said Goggin. "With Jeff's expertise in technology finance leadership, including a heavy focus on SaaS, he is an ideal leader to help guide Aptos as we look to double our revenues in the coming years."

"What the Aptos business has accomplished to date is impressive, but what is on the horizon is even more exciting," said Laborde. "Aptos is at the right place, at the right time, with the right solutions to have a transformational impact on its customers' businesses. Aptos' vision for the future of retail technology, combined with its focus on engaging customers differently, is changing the dynamic between retailers and software providers. I am thrilled to join the global Aptos team and eager to contribute to Aptos' mission and long-term success."

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omni-channel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Aptos, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptos-welcomes-jeff-laborde-to-lead-global-finance-efforts-300632252.html

SOURCE Aptos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aptos.com

