Aptrinsic releases industry first Product-led Growth Analytics for B2B SaaS companies

For a majority of B2B SaaS companies, the product team is been seen as an extension of engineering with their contributions focused on timely product delivery. This has been in part a result of product teams communicating their success in terms of product delivery, feature adoption and NPS. This information, although important is only part of the product success equation and doesn't answer the most critical question, "What is the product's impact to the business?"

"We've tried other product analytics solutions, and none of them gave us the visibility to know what areas of our product really mattered to our customers. With Aptrinsic, we not only know what product areas we need to invest in, but we're also able to help our customers adopt what we know will help them as we continue to see growth in our business," said Yoav Boaz, VP Products at Clarizen.

Now, with Aptrinsic's product-led growth analytics, product teams can understand not only customer adoption of their products and features, but answer critical business questions to prioritize their future product investments:

How much revenue did our product influence in enterprise accounts last quarter?

When did retention decline for a given cohort and what is their value to my business?

Which features contribute to revenue and how has that changed overtime?

"Revenue attribution for product teams has been a mystery for far too long. Just as we saw at Marketo where Marketers were able to elevate their role as a result of attributing their work to revenue, we're very excited to be doing the same for product teams. Connecting product usage to CRM data has historically been a luxury available only for those with dedicated analyst teams. We're happy to be able to deliver this product insight to all product teams so they can turn their product into a growth engine," said Mickey Alon, CEO and Founder of Aptrinsic.

About Aptrinsic

Aptrinsic's product experience platform enables companies to onboard, retain, and grow customers by delivering personalized product experiences based on in-product behaviors. We equip product leaders with in-depth analytics and engagement tools such as in-product guides, dialogs, sliders, and emails to improve product adoption, customer onboarding and customer retention.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Aptrinsic was founded by Nick Bonfiglio, former EVP of global product at Marketo, and Mickey Alon, former founder and CEO of Insightera, which was acquired by Marketo in 2013. Our investors include Dan Avida from Opus Capital and Tae Hea Nahm from Storm Ventures.

Website aptrinsic.com

Use for Free Today aptrinsic.com/pricing



