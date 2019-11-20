Apttus and Cloud Integrate Partner to Transform Quote-to-Cash Business Processes for Enterprises Across Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the Middle Office leader, today announced its partnership with Cloud Integrate , a Salesforce Consulting Agency based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with a focus on Quote-to-Cash (QTC). The partnership between Apttus and Cloud Integrate, which begins in the Netherlands and Belgium, is intended to span Europe over the next year.

Apttus Solution Implementation Partners play a vital role during key phases of customer implementations and adoption. Partners work hand-in-hand with the Apttus Professional Services organization, which is a critical component of every Apttus engagement, to mutually drive customer success. Apttus Solution Implementation Partners are world-class and handpicked for their Middle Office Quote-to-Cash domain experience, vertical experience, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Cloud Integrate uses business analysis skills to help translate an enterprise's critical business process needs into Salesforce solutions, improving the customer's journey from Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to Middle Office Quote-to-Cash (QTC) to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Cloud Integrate chose to partner with Apttus because its industry-leading solution for Configure Price Quote (CPQ) is the only scalable enterprise solution built to handle the most complex CPQ processes for the largest enterprises in the world and specifically designed to help transform revenue processes to succeed in the digital economy.

"Cloud Integrate shared a compelling Quote-to-Cash vision, which together with their existing team of QTC experts, made it an easy decision to partner," said Martin Veldhof, Director SI Alliances EMEA at Apttus. "The initial focus will be on BeNeLux, but it is our intention to collaborate across Europe. Because not all partners are equipped to handle the largest, most complex CPQ projects in the world, Apttus selects our partners very carefully and we look forward to our partnership with Cloud Integrate."

"We see increasing market demand to integrate other business processes with the Salesforce platform, and Quote-to-Cash is a key area and revenue defining process," said Hugo Obertop, CEO of Cloud Integrate. "Several of our customers with more complex and international requirements have already indicated their need to optimize their quoting and contract management processes. We were looking for a suitable partner for our enterprise customers and found one in Apttus."

About Apttus

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of a Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft, and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000. Apttus can be found online on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

