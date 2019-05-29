Apttus Announces Reimagine, an Event Series for Middle Office Leaders

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced the first of its Reimagine events, scheduled for September 23-25 at San Diego's Hotel Del Coronado. The event will showcase innovative ways to maximize outcomes for any enterprise organization's most critical business operations, revenue generation and the productive management of key commercial relationships.

During Reimagine, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about new product developments for Apttus' Quote-to-Cash solutions, including CPQ, CLM and Revenue Management. Additionally, the event will feature a sneak peek into the latest innovations for Max, Apttus' award-winning AI and machine learning solution.

Apttus customers, partners, and industry leaders will take the stage and share their experiences working with Middle Office solutions, detailing how they aligned various functions and successfully led their teams to stronger growth and profitability.

Register now to see how Apttus continues to lead the innovation of Quote-to-Cash and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions in the Middle Office and, more importantly, how its award-winning and market-leading solutions set up your business for growth and success.

