Apttus Appoints Koti Reddy as Senior Vice President and Head of R&D

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced Koti Reddy as Senior Vice President and Head of R&D.

Reddy brings to Apttus extensive experience building quality solutions and engineering teams at the world's largest and most successful software companies. In this role, Reddy will ensure that Apttus' reputation for innovation and industry-leading solutions in the Middle Office space is unparalleled.

Reddy's expertise in engineering, research and development, and other critical operations will allow him to play a significant role for Apttus as it continues to grow its business. Since 2006, Apttus has led the way in innovating its SaaS-based business platform for customers to digitally transform their revenue-generating and commercial processes. Providing customers immediate value across every aspect of the Middle Office operation represents an important focal area for Apttus.

"Koti Reddy's proven expertise will ensure everyone working with Apttus solutions has a world-class experience," said Frank Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Apttus. "His customer-first mindset and depth of knowledge in our space will allow us to reach new levels of pace and engagement as we continue to scale our business."

Reddy joins Apttus from Callidus Cloud, where he served as SVP of Engineering, responsible for all product development and cloud operations. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics and Communications from Sri Venkateswara University and a PG Diploma in Computer Science from RMIT University.

"Apttus sets the gold standard for SaaS-based revenue and contract management solutions, and it is an honor to join this leadership team," Reddy said. "It's my belief that Apttus solutions represent the commercial backbone of every enterprise business, and I am eager to help the company deliver transformational value to our customers across the world."

Connect with Apttus' leadership team and learn more about its dynamic solution set at its upcoming Reimagine 2019 events, scheduled for September 23-25 in San Diego, California and October 21-23 in Miami, Florida.

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of a Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

