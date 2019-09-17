Apttus Appoints Sam Zayed as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced Sam Zayed as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Zayed will lead Apttus' sales, account management and strategic partnership teams responsible for driving overall revenue growth and expansion on a global scale. In addition, he will be responsible for the operational efficiency and ongoing growth of Apttus' sales and revenue management teams.

Zayed's expertise in the enterprise SaaS space will allow him to play a significant role for Apttus as it continues to grow its business. Since 2006, Apttus has led the way in innovating its business platform for customers to digitally transform their revenue-generating and commercial processes.

"Sam Zayed leads by example and his experience and strategic approach will ensure that Apttus' continues along its current trajectory," said Frank Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Apttus. "His knowledge and customer-first mindset will be essential to our offerings as we continue to scale and grow to serve our customers in the manner they expect and beyond."

Zayed joins Apttus from Apptio, where he last served as SVP of Americas, responsible for all customer, prospect and partner revenue generating activities. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BA from DePauw University.

"The opportunity to join Apttus aligns with my personal goal of delivering transformational value to our customers and prospects globally," Zayed said. "It's an honor to join this leadership team and continue to chart a path to a more efficient method of doing business in the enterprise space."

Connect with Apttus' leadership team and learn more about its dynamic solution set at its upcoming Reimagine 2019 events, scheduled for September 23-25 in San Diego, California and October 21-23 in Miami, Florida.

