Apttus Continues Infusion of New Leaders - Adds Accomplished HR Executive Colleen Carr as Chief People Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced the latest new management addition to its leadership team, naming technology industry veteran Colleen Carr as its Chief People Officer.

Carr will oversee all operations pertaining to hiring, talent development and human resources. After Thoma Bravo's acquisition of a majority interest in Apttus, Carr joins a team of new incoming executives with an extensive track record of building successful, well-run organizations. The company recently hired Chief Financial Officer Gregg Hampton as well as Vice President of Finance Suzanne Gisborn and new Corporate Controller Greg Cannon.

Prior to joining Apttus, Carr served as senior vice president of human resources for Actian and Bluecoat Systems. With more than 25 years in leadership roles at public and private technology companies, Carr has a proven track record of creating work environments in which employees thrive. At Blue Coat, she was responsible for all HR activities focusing on programs for company values, innovation and scale, employee engagement, acquisitions and building employee and management systems. Carr has held senior HR leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies.

"Apttus is the global leader and innovator of the Middle Office space, made up of the most talented and experienced practitioners in the industry," Apttus Executive Chairman David Murphy said. "Having previously worked with Colleen, I can attest to her dynamic presence as a leader. She will play an integral role fostering a productive corporate culture while enhancing the brand and service experience for our customers and partners."

"A key objective of mine and the company's as a whole is to ensure that Apttus is a global destination for the best talent in our industry so we continue building a truly great company that employees, customers and partners can be proud of," Carr said. "The company is already established as the industry's dominant player, and I look forward to continuing that momentum as the business grows at scale."

