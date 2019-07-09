Apttus Honored as "Pathbreaker of the Year" for Transformational Impact Modernizing Customers' Revenue and Legal Operations in Today's Digital Services Era

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader of Quote-to-Cash and Contract Management solutions, was awarded the 2019 Pathbreaker of the Year honor for its innovation track record and long-standing impact modernizing revenue and legal operations for the largest companies in the world.

The Pathbreaker of the Year award acknowledges market leaders that deliver innovative solutions to successfully help enterprises digitally transform their businesses. The award, which is decided on by the Global Knowledge Research Foundation and Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was presented to Apttus by Pramod Sawant, chief minister of Goa, India.

At a ceremony attended by hundreds of business leaders and members of the academic community, Apttus was awarded for its success creating, moving and leading the Middle Office market with the industry's most comprehensive, award-winning Quote-to-Cash and Contract Management portfolio. The award committee cited several factors in its decision to select Apttus, including customer testimonials, consistent acknowledgement as a market leader from the industry analyst community and innovative use of technology to solve business problems. In Apttus' case, the business solution involves helping the world's largest companies modernize historically manual, inefficient revenue operations to meet changing customer demands in the digital services economy.

"Apttus holds an unwavering commitment to help our customers end decades of archaic, manual and inefficient processes tied to managing revenue operations," Apttus CEO Frank Holland said. "This award is validating in that it acknowledges our effort to fulfill demand for an automated, AI-driven state of revenue and legal operations for market-moving companies in the Global 2000 and Fortune 500. We truly feel this is a win for our customers as much as Apttus itself."

Since 2006, Apttus has led the way in innovating SaaS-based solutions that help hundreds of large enterprises digitally transform their most important business processes – generating revenue and managing commercial relationships. It is the first company to automate Middle Office Quote-to-Cash processes, which span the point a customer decides to purchase a product or service through the acquisition of revenue. Apttus is also the first vendor to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to these revenue-generating processes, grabbing a multi-year headstart on competitors, according to industry analysts.

Automation and AI are advancing other areas of front- and back-office enterprise operations, such as customer relationship management, human resources, supply chain and financials. However, the award committee acknowledged Apttus' innovation as significantly transformative because of the company's direct attention on accelerating and maximizing revenue growth for customers in today's fast-paced, intelligence-driven digital services economy. In short, Apttus was awarded for making industry bellwethers and leading enterprises faster and smarter in accelerating revenue growth as they digitize their business operations.

"The Pathbreaker of the Year award is being celebrated by our employees around the world," said Ashish Shah, Apttus' general manager of India operations. "Our employee base represents the greatest collection of Quote-to-Cash talent in the industry, and we are honored that our work to help customers maximize revenue growth in today's digital services economy Is being rewarded."

About Apttus

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of Apttus Omni, the Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus' innovations include Max, the company's Applied Artificial Intelligence that enables enterprises to achieve superior business outcomes. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

