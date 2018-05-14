Apttus' Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes

Apttus' Intelligent Middle Office Platform allows enterprises to automate, optimize and apply artificial intelligence to their most important business processes – revenue generation and the management of commercial relationships. Unlike other application platforms, Apttus' Intelligent Middle Office Platform provides customers with the ability to run Apttus applications on multiple clouds, including IBM Cloud.

With Apttus' industry-leading Middle Office solutions and the global reach and scale of IBM Cloud, the two companies are helping businesses transform their global revenue operations. Today's development follows the announcement earlier this year of IBM's investment in Apttus to jointly develop AI solutions involving IBM Watson and Apttus' applied AI, Max.

Customers will be able to run innovative Quote-to-Cash solutions on the IBM Cloud, including:

Apttus Max: Leverage applied AI that provides a conversational experience and real-time intelligent recommendations to create winning quotes, configure optimized products and solutions, update and create smart contracts, manage discounting and pricing to boost margins, retrieve data, and perform other Quote-to-Cash and contract management functions.

Configure Price Quote (CPQ): Close bigger deals faster with visibility into the latest product and pricing information, and the ability to quote quickly. Utilizing built-in analytics and intuitive workflows, salespeople and partners can discount smarter, outduel competition, and be easier to do business with.

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM): Bring visibility and control to the contract management process without standing in the way of revenue. Accelerate contract lifecycles and keep sales teams ahead of the competition with centralized Legal playbooks and audit trails to stay 100 percent compliant.

Apttus solutions will be demonstrable on IBM Cloud at Accelerate. Customer deployment timelines will depend on specific customer requirements.

"Apttus pioneered the Intelligent Middle Office space to maximize the value of every solution that sits between CRM and ERP systems," said Kirk Krappe, CEO of Apttus. "By bringing these offerings to the IBM Cloud, we're expanding the opportunity for more and more enterprises to resolve their longstanding challenges and transform their business. It's our goal to help every IBM Cloud user run their revenue operations smarter, faster and better."

"Cloud is becoming a gateway for enterprises to leverage high value services like AI to generate new business value," said Mac Devine, IBM Fellow and vice president, IBM Watson and Cloud. "With the Apttus Intelligent Middle Office platform on IBM Cloud, enterprises will be able to bring AI capabilities to core business processes and benefit from IBM Cloud's global reach and security-rich environment."

