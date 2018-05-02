Apttus Joins World Economic Forum and its Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Apttus' participation in the Center will focus on the issues of enterprise-scale revenue operations as well as the proliferation and use of blockchain. In working with the WEF, Apttus will offer strategic guidance and feedback on how the use of innovative technology in this space can set a new standard for speed and efficiency in the global marketplace.

"The speed and scale of technological change in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is creating challenges and opportunities," said Zvika Krieger, Head of Technology Policy and Partnerships at the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Governments and businesses need to be agile to keep up with new innovations in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. We are looking forward to Apttus' participation at the Center to examine these pressing issues."

"Apttus pioneered the Middle Office platform and introduced the world to end-to-end revenue operations in the cloud. Through this partnership, we'll bring the knowledge and experience we've built to the global community," said Kirk Krappe, CEO of Apttus. "These transformative tools provide unique advantages that constitute a necessary advancement of how enterprise-class organizations run their business. We believe together we'll be able to illustrate a new standard for innovative businesses around the world."

Apttus' Middle Office Platform is a comprehensive, enterprise-grade suite of Quote-to-Cash solutions. It is the first and only platform to combine end-to-end business process automation and apply AI that enables customers to maximize revenue and generate successful business outcomes. Click here to learn more about Apttus' work with WEF.

About Apttus

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of the Intelligent Middle Office platform allowing enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the Apttus Intelligent Cloud, a hybrid-cloud platform utilizing the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus' innovations include Max, the company's Applied Artificial Intelligence that enables enterprises to achieve superior business outcomes. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

About the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Based in San Francisco, the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the policy and governance of new technologies. The Center will develop, implement and scale agile and human-centered pilot projects that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and regulators worldwide to address challenges related to emerging technologies.

