Apttus Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites and Scores Highest in All 6 Use Cases in 2019 Critical Capabilities For Configure Price, and Quote Application Suites

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced that it has again been named by independent research and advisory firm Gartner as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites , and received the highest scores for all six use cases in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Configure Price Quote Application Suites report that was published at the same time.

For more than a decade, Apttus' CPQ solution has helped enterprises automate, optimize, and accelerate the most important processes for any for-profit business – revenue generation. Its solution helps maximize deal sizes and accelerate sales cycles for enterprises, including for large organizations with extremely complex selling operations. By digitally transforming revenue operations for customers, Apttus CPQ helps them take major steps toward modernizing their overall set of Quote-to-Cash processes.

Gartner's positioning of Apttus in the Magic Quadrant report, which assesses 16 CPQ vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision, marks the third consecutive time that the company has been named a Leader. In this report "Gartner's view of the CPQ market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering the future needs of end users."

In addition to Apttus' placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant, Gartner also provides a detailed companion report on six use cases for CPQ – direct sales, channel sales, self-service sales, subscription management, complex manufacturing, and solution selling. Apttus is the only vendor listed to receive the highest scores in all six use cases in the Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote report since the advisory firm introduced it in 2018. Gartner advises that "Application leaders should use the rankings in this report to identify a shortlist of vendors for deeper evaluation."

"Apttus believes that its placement in the leader's quadrant represents a bellwether moment every year that validates our ability to successfully address customers' most critical and complex CPQ needs," Senior Vice President of Product Eric Carrasquilla said. "The continuity Apttus has exhibited over the years provides assurance to our customers that they have chosen a leading partner and solution built for modernizing their revenue operations in the digital economy. We created the CPQ market, move the market, and will continue leading it. We are excited about our future roadmap and the evolutionary innovation we will continue providing the market."

Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Christina Klock, Mark Lewis, 28 October 2019

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Christina Klock, 28 October 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Apttus

Apttus is a Silicon Valley-based global provider of Apttus Omni, the Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus' innovations include Max, the company's Applied Artificial Intelligence that enables enterprises to achieve superior business outcomes. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

Press Contact: apttus@golin.com

SOURCE Apttus

Related Links

http://apttus.com

