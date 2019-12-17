Apttus Recognized as One of the Hot Companies to Watch in 2020 by Nucleus Research

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the global Middle Office leader, today announced that Nucleus Research, an independent research firm, named Apttus as one of the hot companies to watch in 2020.

This research recognizes the value and potential of the company's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions heading into next year. As the original creator of CLM and CPQ solutions, Apttus continues to set the standard for innovation by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to these solutions.

The report outlines 12 companies selected by Nucleus as ones to watch in 2020 as "top performers" poised to show "exceptional performance into the future." The assessment was based on the ability of a company to be a market challenger, strategy, execution, product maturity, and the roadmap ahead.

For more than a decade, Apttus' CPQ and CLM solutions have enabled enterprises to automate, optimize, and accelerate the most important processes within their organization -- revenue generation and management of commercial relationships. Its solutions help maximize deal sizes and accelerate sales cycles by digitally transforming revenue operations, contract management, and approvals. As more enterprises seek solutions that can easily integrate and modernize legacy systems, Apttus streamlines the most complex revenue-based tasks to help companies succeed in the digital economy.

"We have prioritized solutions that set the foundation for businesses to operate successfully in the new digital economy," said Frank Holland, CEO at Apttus. "This recognition from Nucleus Research validates our efforts and industry leadership – we couldn't be more excited about the impact Apttus will continue to make on the market in the coming year."

