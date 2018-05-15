Apttus Releases Omni - the World's First Middle Office Platform

The platform, announced at the company's annual Accelerate event in San Francisco, automates, optimizes, and applies artificial intelligence to the most important set of business processes for any enterprise – generating revenue and managing key commercial relationships. Apttus Omni provides a single revenue view across an enterprise. It resolves a long-standing problem by ending an era of disjointed, manual, and inefficient processes across various functional groups within enterprise organizations. These processes reside in what Apttus has entitled the Middle Office, the space between front-office CRM and back-office ERP systems.

Apttus Omni consists of two main components: first, a patented delivery platform that runs applications covering key Middle Office processes. Secondly, the Omni delivery platform is based on a modern microservices architecture. It runs on multiple cloud infrastructures, including Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud. The delivery platform features a single source of data that, combined with numerous services, powers a variety of applications, such as:

Quote-to-Cash:

Combines solutions ranging from Configure Price Quote (CPQ) through revenue recognition and renewals.



Apttus' Quote-to-Cash applications accelerate sales cycles, prevent errors, and eliminate rogue pricing and discounting, which enables significant revenue lift, cost reduction, and greater customer satisfaction.

Contract Lifecycle Management:

Provides legal and finance teams visibility and control to help sales close more deals quickly.



Apttus CLM lowers risk and cuts costs by speeding up sales cycles and providing air-tight enforcement of contractual agreements.

Digital Commerce:

Digitizes the entire sales process across online and offline sales channels, streamlining every stage of the buying process and increasing both satisfaction and revenue for buyers and sellers alike.

Industry solutions

Apttus offers industry solutions covering the Manufacturing, Healthcare Life Sciences, Oil and Gas, and High Tech industries.

"We live in a time of intense and continuous business evolution, where success is measured by the speed and volume of revenue generation," said Kirk Krappe, Apttus CEO. "Rising to meet this challenge, Apttus Omni gives our customers the most sophisticated revenue operations platform in the world and maximizes the value between back- and front-office systems at every juncture. No other software provider has ever used technology in this way, or this comprehensively."

To see Apttus Omni live and learn more about Apttus' ongoing leadership of the Middle Office space, attend Apttus Accelerate 2018, taking place at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts on May 14-16. Information on recent product updates and much more can be found at Apttus.com.

Connect with Apttus and Learn More:

About Apttus

Apttus is the Silicon Valley-based global provider of Apttus Omni, the Intelligent Middle Office platform that allows enterprises to automate and optimize their most critical revenue and commercial relationship management processes. Apttus is powered by the most advanced technologies from Salesforce, Microsoft and IBM. Analysts rank Apttus as the global gold standard for Quote-to-Cash (QTC) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions. Apttus' innovations include Max, the company's Applied Artificial Intelligence that enables enterprises to achieve superior business outcomes. Apttus partners with a world-class ecosystem. Apttus customers include hundreds of the world's mid-sized organizations and the who's who of the Global 1000.

Press Contact: Alex Cohen

press@apttus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apttus-releases-omni--the-worlds-first-middle-office-platform-300648496.html

SOURCE Apttus

Related Links

http://apttus.com

