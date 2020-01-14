Aptus Exchange, LLC Announces Webster Dental Care as a Strategic Buyer for Dental Practices in the Chicagoland Market

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptus Exchange ("AE"), a leading healthcare brokerage and advisory firm in Chicago, today announced Webster Dental Care ("WDC") as a strategic buyer for dental practices. WDC, a high-growth dental service organization with over 12 locations, is rapidly expanding its growth through capital investment, acquisitions, and expansion.

"Webster Dental Care has formed a better eco-system for healthcare delivery to the community," said Michael Errin Rios, Founder of Aptus Exchange. "It's great working with a like-minded group who provides their communities with all dental specialties under one roof."

During their strategic partnership, AE has helped grow WDC from 7 to 12 locations in the Chicago-land area over the past 24 months.

WDC is one of the largest dentist-owned dental groups in Chicagoland. They hire top doctors who create exceptional dental experiences for their patients by coupling the latest in technology with the old-fashioned art of compassionate care. They've become the first choice for patients and the best place for top doctors to practice in.

"Aptus Exchange has been an integral partner in the strategy of our dental group," said Dr. Steven Rempas, Founder and President of Webster Dental Care. "We look forward to continuing our relationship toward building better health systems for the communities in which we serve."

About Aptus Exchange

Aptus Exchange ("AE") is the new standard of ease and access for modern health care practice brokerage. Based in the global city of Chicago, AE serves as an advisory services firm specializing in marketing, management consulting, practice succession planning and business brokerage. AE leverages the broad and deep expertise of its team to elevate firms in the Dental, Health Care, and Professional Service Industries.

About Webster Dental Care

Webster Dental Care is a group of dental practices located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs for over 40 years. While our focus is family dentistry, we have specialists within each practice to service all of your dental needs. Exceptional dental providers combined with a staff that is second to none, we have established ourselves as the premier dental group in the Chicagoland area.

SOURCE Aptus Exchange, LLC