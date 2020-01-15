Aptus Exchange to Exhibit at Chicago Dental Society's 155th Midwinter Meeting

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptus Exchange, a leading healthcare brokerage and advisory firm in Chicago, announced today that the company will be exhibiting at the Chicago Dental Society 2020 Midwinter Meeting, an annual event for the dental industry, at booth number 721.

AE is a network of professional advisors dedicated to partnering practice owners and guiding them through growing their business, managing maturity, and ultimately shepherding the doctor through a successful practice exit. AE provides integrated suite of service offerings, including comprehensive management consulting, marketing, strategic planning and transition services.

"The Midwinter Meeting is among the top three dental meetings in the United States," said AE CEO Michael Errin Rios. "This conference gives us a chance to have conversations with dental professionals about how AE's services can help them stay ahead the curve."

Booth visitors will have the opportunity to win a red mountain bike during the course of the three-day show.

The 2020 Midwinter Meeting will take place from Thursday, February 20 through Saturday, February 22 at McCormick Place, located at 2301 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago, IL 60616.

For more information on the conference, visit: https://www.cds.org/meetings-events/midwinter-meeting

About Aptus Exchange

Aptus Exchange ("AE") is the new standard of ease and access for modern health care practice brokerage. Based in the global city of Chicago, AE serves as an advisory services firm specializing in marketing, management consulting, practice succession planning and business brokerage. AE leverages the broad and deep expertise of its team to elevate firms in the Dental, Health Care, and Professional Service Industries.

